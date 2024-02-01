Fantex (OTCMKTS:EJMLL) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1.00

Fantex, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EJMLL – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.00 and traded as high as $1.00. Fantex shares last traded at $1.00, with a volume of 100 shares.
Fantex Stock Up 100.0 %
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.00.
About Fantex
Fantex, Inc (Fantex) is an early-stage start-up company. Fantex is a brand acquisition, marketing and brand development company. The Company is focused on acquiring minority interests in the income associated with the brands of professional athletes. Its operations consist of evaluating, targeting and accessing brands, and negotiating the acquisition of minority interests in those brands that meet its criteria.
