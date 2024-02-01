Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 8.070- for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 8.260. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.9 billion-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.1 billion.

NYSE:RACE traded up $43.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $389.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,601,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 402,369. Ferrari has a 1 year low of $252.17 and a 1 year high of $391.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.08. The stock has a market cap of $71.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.04, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $349.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $325.82.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Ferrari had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 42.92%. Analysts anticipate that Ferrari will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Ferrari from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ferrari in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a buy rating for the company. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Ferrari from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. HSBC downgraded shares of Ferrari from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Ferrari from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $325.89.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ferrari during the 1st quarter worth approximately $221,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ferrari in the 1st quarter valued at $217,000. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ferrari in the 4th quarter valued at $214,000. Principal Street Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ferrari in the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ferrari in the 1st quarter valued at $209,000.

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

