Fetch.ai (FET) Hits Market Capitalization of $452.23 Million

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. One Fetch.ai coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.54 or 0.00001265 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Fetch.ai has traded down 6.3% against the dollar. Fetch.ai has a total market cap of $452.23 million and approximately $56.79 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.70 or 0.00078406 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.71 or 0.00027244 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.10 or 0.00021177 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00006628 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0697 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0810 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000369 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001636 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00006514 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000807 BTC.

About Fetch.ai

Fetch.ai (FET) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 coins and its circulating supply is 831,758,756 coins. Fetch.ai’s official website is fetch-ai.network. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. The official message board for Fetch.ai is medium.com/fetch-ai.

Buying and Selling Fetch.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is a platform that uses Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, to automate decentralized finance for individual users or aggregate data for on-chain oracles. The technology enables the creation of personalized oracles that maintain users’ DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols, increasing the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol based on the Cosmos-SDK, which allows advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on-chain using a high-performance smart contract language called Cosmwasm. It can also function as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and serve as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fetch.ai should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fetch.ai using one of the exchanges listed above.

