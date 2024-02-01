Financial Analysis: ESR-LOGOS REIT (OTC:CGIUF) and Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD)

ESR-LOGOS REIT (OTC:CGIUF – Get Free Report) and Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Free Report) are both real estate companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares ESR-LOGOS REIT and Americold Realty Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ESR-LOGOS REIT N/A N/A N/A Americold Realty Trust -3.92% -2.61% -1.21%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

10.4% of ESR-LOGOS REIT shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.1% of Americold Realty Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Americold Realty Trust shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ESR-LOGOS REIT 0 0 0 0 N/A Americold Realty Trust 0 2 3 0 2.60

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for ESR-LOGOS REIT and Americold Realty Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.

Americold Realty Trust has a consensus target price of $33.60, suggesting a potential upside of 17.94%. Given Americold Realty Trust’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Americold Realty Trust is more favorable than ESR-LOGOS REIT.

Dividends

ESR-LOGOS REIT pays an annual dividend of C$0.05 per share and has a dividend yield of 18.5%. Americold Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. ESR-LOGOS REIT pays out 123.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Americold Realty Trust pays out -220.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ESR-LOGOS REIT and Americold Realty Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ESR-LOGOS REIT N/A N/A N/A C$0.04 6.66 Americold Realty Trust $2.91 billion 2.77 -$19.44 million ($0.40) -71.23

ESR-LOGOS REIT has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Americold Realty Trust. Americold Realty Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ESR-LOGOS REIT, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

About ESR-LOGOS REIT

ESR-LOGOS REIT is a leading New Economy and future-ready Asia Pacific S-REIT. Listed on the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited since 25 July 2006, ESR-LOGOS REIT invests in quality income-producing industrial properties in key gateway markets. As at 30 June 2023, ESR-LOGOS REIT holds interests in a diversified portfolio of logistics properties, high-specifications industrial properties, business parks and general industrial properties with total assets of approximately S$5.5 billion. Its portfolio comprises 81 properties (excluding 48 Pandan Road held through a joint venture) located across the developed markets of Singapore (60 assets), Australia (20 assets) and Japan (1 asset), with a total gross floor area of approximately 2.3 million sqm, as well as investments in three property funds in Australia. ESR-LOGOS REIT is also a constituent of the FTSE EPRA Nareit Global Real Estate Index. ESR-LOGOS REIT is managed by ESR-LOGOS Funds Management (S) Limited (the Manager) and sponsored by ESR Group Limited (ESR). The Manager is owned by ESR (99.0%) and Shanghai Summit Pte. Ltd. (1.0%), respectively.

About Americold Realty Trust

Americold is a global leader in temperature-controlled logistics real estate and value added services. Focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses, Americold owns and/or operates 243 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 1.5 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and South America. Americold's facilities are an integral component of the supply chain connecting food producers, processors, distributors and retailers to consumers.

