Financial Survey: Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD) vs. 9F (NASDAQ:JFU)

Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD – Get Free Report) and 9F (NASDAQ:JFU – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Yiren Digital and 9F’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yiren Digital 42.38% 29.54% 22.22% 9F N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Yiren Digital and 9F’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Yiren Digital $497.97 million 0.79 $173.24 million $3.13 1.42 9F $81.43 million 0.37 -$86.23 million N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

Yiren Digital has higher revenue and earnings than 9F.

Yiren Digital has a beta of 0.72, meaning that its stock price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, 9F has a beta of 0.36, meaning that its stock price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.3% of Yiren Digital shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of 9F shares are owned by institutional investors. 42.2% of Yiren Digital shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 53.9% of 9F shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Yiren Digital and 9F, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Yiren Digital 0 0 0 0 N/A 9F 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Yiren Digital beats 9F on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Yiren Digital

Yiren Digital Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online consumer finance marketplace that connects borrowers and investors in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Wealth, Credit, and Other segments. It offers loan facilitation services; and post-origination services, such as cash processing, collection, and SMS services. It also distributes short-term cash management and insurance products. In addition, the company offers consultancy; information technology support; referral; and IT, system maintenance, and customer support services. Further, it involved in the provision of services for financing lease; and insurance brokerage and electronic commerce businesses. The company offers its products through a wealth management website and mobile application. The company was formerly known as Yirendai Ltd. and changed its name to Yiren Digital Ltd. in September 2019. Yiren Digital Ltd. was founded in 2012 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China. Yiren Digital Ltd. operates as a subsidiary of Creditease Holdings (Cayman) Limited.

About 9F

9F Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates internet securities service platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through three segments: Technology Empowerment Services, E-commerce business, and Wealth Management. Its products include digital financial accounts that offer online lending, wealth management, and payment facilitation services; revolving and non-revolving loan products to borrowers, as well as traffic referral services to financial institution partners; and a suite of online wealth management products, such as fixed income products, stocks, insurance, bank wealth management products, and mutual funds to investors in various platforms, including Wukong Licai, 9F Wallet, and 9F Puhui. The company also provides payment facilitation and other products and services that help users to pay credit card bills and household bills comprising utility bills; and other value-added services consisting of credit history search, debt consolidation, and user referral services. In addition, it offers technology empowerment services to banking, automobile, securities investment, and insurance industries; and engages in E-commerce business, which offers various categories of merchandise, including 3C products, beauty and skin care products, food, household appliances, and liquor and beverages. It provides its services to borrowers, investors, and financial institutions partners. The company was formerly known as JIUFU Financial Technology Service Limited and changed its name to 9F Inc. in June 2014. 9F Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

