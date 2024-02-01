Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC) Announces $0.20 Quarterly Dividend

Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 18th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Monday, February 12th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 2nd.
Five Star Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 28.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.
Five Star Bancorp Trading Down 4.4 %
NASDAQ FSBC opened at $23.83 on Thursday. Five Star Bancorp has a 52 week low of $17.74 and a 52 week high of $29.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $411.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 0.41.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
FSBC has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Five Star Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Stephens lowered their price target on Five Star Bancorp from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st.
Institutional Trading of Five Star Bancorp
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Five Star Bancorp by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,437,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,967,000 after purchasing an additional 419,779 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Five Star Bancorp by 25.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 912,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,422,000 after buying an additional 184,574 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Five Star Bancorp by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 533,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,711,000 after buying an additional 1,424 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Five Star Bancorp by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 425,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,579,000 after acquiring an additional 82,974 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Five Star Bancorp by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 381,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,788,000 after acquiring an additional 8,263 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.30% of the company’s stock.
Five Star Bancorp Company Profile
Five Star Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Five Star Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Northern California. It accepts various deposits, such as money market, noninterest-bearing and interest checking accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits.
