Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC) Announces $0.20 Quarterly Dividend

Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 18th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Monday, February 12th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 2nd.

Five Star Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 28.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Get Five Star Bancorp alerts:

Five Star Bancorp Trading Down 4.4 %

NASDAQ FSBC opened at $23.83 on Thursday. Five Star Bancorp has a 52 week low of $17.74 and a 52 week high of $29.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $411.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 0.41.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Five Star Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FSBC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. Five Star Bancorp had a net margin of 26.24% and a return on equity of 17.82%. The business had revenue of $28.86 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Five Star Bancorp will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FSBC has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Five Star Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Stephens lowered their price target on Five Star Bancorp from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Five Star Bancorp

Institutional Trading of Five Star Bancorp

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Five Star Bancorp by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,437,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,967,000 after purchasing an additional 419,779 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Five Star Bancorp by 25.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 912,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,422,000 after buying an additional 184,574 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Five Star Bancorp by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 533,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,711,000 after buying an additional 1,424 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Five Star Bancorp by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 425,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,579,000 after acquiring an additional 82,974 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Five Star Bancorp by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 381,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,788,000 after acquiring an additional 8,263 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.30% of the company’s stock.

Five Star Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Five Star Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Five Star Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Northern California. It accepts various deposits, such as money market, noninterest-bearing and interest checking accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Five Star Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Star Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.