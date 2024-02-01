Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC) Short Interest Update

Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 86,200 shares, a growth of 6.8% from the December 31st total of 80,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Five Star Bancorp

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Five Star Bancorp by 41.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,437,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,967,000 after purchasing an additional 419,779 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Five Star Bancorp by 25.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 912,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,422,000 after purchasing an additional 184,574 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Five Star Bancorp by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 425,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,579,000 after purchasing an additional 82,974 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Five Star Bancorp by 17.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 515,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,607,000 after purchasing an additional 75,138 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Five Star Bancorp by 79.4% in the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 156,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,502,000 after purchasing an additional 69,295 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.30% of the company’s stock.

Five Star Bancorp Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of FSBC traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $24.00. 13,550 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,472. Five Star Bancorp has a 12-month low of $17.74 and a 12-month high of $29.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $414.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.66.

Five Star Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Five Star Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FSBC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. Five Star Bancorp had a net margin of 26.24% and a return on equity of 17.82%. The business had revenue of $28.86 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Five Star Bancorp will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 2nd. Five Star Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 28.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Five Star Bancorp from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Five Star Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th.

Five Star Bancorp Company Profile

Five Star Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Five Star Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Northern California. It accepts various deposits, such as money market, noninterest-bearing and interest checking accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits.

