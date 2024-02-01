Flare Price Reaches $0.0225 on Exchanges (FLR)

Flare (FLR) traded down 3.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. Flare has a total market cap of $734.10 million and $10.97 million worth of Flare was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Flare coin can now be purchased for about $0.0225 or 0.00000052 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Flare has traded up 6.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Flare’s launch date was January 10th, 2023. Flare’s total supply is 100,559,787,198 coins and its circulating supply is 32,567,894,448 coins. The Reddit community for Flare is https://reddit.com/r/flarenetworks/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Flare is flare.network. The official message board for Flare is medium.com/flarenetwork. Flare’s official Twitter account is @flarenetworks.

According to CryptoCompare, “Flare (FLR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023. Flare has a current supply of 100,559,787,198 with 32,554,481,449.731674 in circulation. The last known price of Flare is 0.0226596 USD and is down -2.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 63 active market(s) with $14,842,534.34 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://flare.network.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flare directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flare should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Flare using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

