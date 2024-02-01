Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.50-0.60 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.52. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.8-6.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.92 billion. Flex also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.470-2.570 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Flex in a research note on Saturday, January 6th. They issued a hold rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Flex from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th.

Flex stock traded up $1.30 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $25.04. 19,640,334 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,420,583. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.90 and its 200-day moving average is $26.23. Flex has a 12 month low of $19.44 and a 12 month high of $30.75. The stock has a market cap of $10.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.23, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Flex by 5.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,165 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Flex by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 30,412 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Flex by 3.9% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,753 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. Wahed Invest LLC raised its position in Flex by 12.4% during the second quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 6,547 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the period. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Flex by 6.2% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 12,472 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the period. 95.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

