FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:SKOR) Plans Dividend of $0.19

FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:SKOR – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, January 31st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.1942 per share on Wednesday, February 7th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st.

FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SKOR traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $48.10. 76,708 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,919. FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund has a twelve month low of $45.16 and a twelve month high of $48.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.71.

Institutional Trading of FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund stock. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its position in shares of FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:SKOR – Free Report) by 107.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,938 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,157 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV owned 0.19% of FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund

The FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund (SKOR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of intermediate-maturity, investment-grade corporate bonds that are selected and weighted by fundamental factors. SKOR was launched on Nov 12, 2014 and is managed by FlexShares.

