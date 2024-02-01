Forefront Analytics LLC Sells 6,593 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Forefront Analytics LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 344,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,593 shares during the period. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 13.5% of Forefront Analytics LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Forefront Analytics LLC owned 0.34% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF worth $23,845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESGD. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 94,186.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,850,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,783,000 after buying an additional 12,836,736 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,003,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,818,000 after purchasing an additional 444,668 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth $331,754,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 59.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,071,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 130,887.1% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,405,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,403,064 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

ESGD traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $75.89. 225,597 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 306,781. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $65.74 and a 1-year high of $76.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $74.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.88. The stock has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.86.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.918 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th.

(Free Report)

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.