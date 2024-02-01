Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA) Major Shareholder Purchases $10,822,945.32 in Stock

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 356,487 shares of Formula One Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.36 per share, with a total value of $10,822,945.32. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 48,323,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,467,105,862.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 24th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 213,385 shares of Formula One Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.99 per share, with a total value of $6,612,801.15.

On Tuesday, January 16th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 543,977 shares of Formula One Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.43 per share, with a total value of $16,553,220.11.

On Friday, January 12th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 469,563 shares of Formula One Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.40 per share, with a total value of $14,274,715.20.

Shares of FWONA traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $61.13. 68,429 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,206. Formula One Group has a 1-year low of $55.08 and a 1-year high of $69.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $58.10 and a 200 day moving average of $59.47.

Formula One Group ( NASDAQ:FWONA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $887.00 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Formula One Group will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Citigroup upgraded shares of Formula One Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Formula One Group by 5.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 272,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,412,000 after buying an additional 13,483 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Formula One Group by 0.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 72,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,890,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Formula One Group by 19.1% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 36,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after buying an additional 5,812 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its position in Formula One Group by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 30,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Formula One Group by 3.9% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Formula One Group, through its subsidiary Formula 1, engages in the motorsports business in the United States and internationally. The company holds commercial rights for the FIA Formula One world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship.

