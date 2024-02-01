Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN) Short Interest Update

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,130,000 shares, an increase of 6.5% from the December 31st total of 2,000,000 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,080,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Fortune Brands Innovations Stock Up 1.1 %

FBIN traded up $0.84 during trading on Thursday, hitting $78.43. 853,910 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,135,615. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $75.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.71. Fortune Brands Innovations has a fifty-two week low of $54.10 and a fifty-two week high of $80.91. The stock has a market cap of $9.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.54, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.60.

Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.02. Fortune Brands Innovations had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 22.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fortune Brands Innovations will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortune Brands Innovations Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This is a boost from Fortune Brands Innovations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Fortune Brands Innovations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.02%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FBIN. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $68.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in a report on Friday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $82.00 target price (up previously from $76.00) on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $74.00 to $63.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $90.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fortune Brands Innovations presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fortune Brands Innovations

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Fortune Brands Innovations in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,052,123,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Fortune Brands Innovations during the second quarter worth about $392,938,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Fortune Brands Innovations during the second quarter worth about $365,010,000. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in Fortune Brands Innovations during the second quarter worth about $193,486,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Fortune Brands Innovations during the second quarter valued at about $142,667,000. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Fortune Brands Innovations

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Water Innovations; and Outdoors & Security. The Water Innovations segment manufactures or assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, Aqualisa, and Shaws brands.

Further Reading

