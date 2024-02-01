G999 Reaches One Day Volume of $2,598.64 (G999)

G999 (G999) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. One G999 coin can now be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, G999 has traded up 14.9% against the dollar. G999 has a total market cap of $37.59 million and approximately $2,598.64 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.84 or 0.00078612 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.67 or 0.00027097 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.13 or 0.00021209 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00006630 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0702 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0812 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000369 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001632 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00006434 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001257 BTC.

G999 Coin Profile

G999 uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. G999’s official website is g999main.net.

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.

Buying and Selling G999

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as G999 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade G999 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase G999 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

