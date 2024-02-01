Gabelli Love Our Planet & People ETF (NYSEARCA:LOPP) Trading 0.3% Higher

Gabelli Love Our Planet & People ETF (NYSEARCA:LOPP – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $24.88 and last traded at $24.88. 131 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 307 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.82.

Gabelli Love Our Planet & People ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.41. The firm has a market cap of $12.02 million, a P/E ratio of 17.36 and a beta of 0.91.

Get Gabelli Love Our Planet & People ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Gabelli Love Our Planet & People ETF

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOPP. GTS Securities LLC bought a new stake in Gabelli Love Our Planet & People ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $342,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new position in shares of Gabelli Love Our Planet & People ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $781,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in shares of Gabelli Love Our Planet & People ETF by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 146,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,853,000 after purchasing an additional 19,400 shares during the last quarter.

About Gabelli Love Our Planet & People ETF

The Gabelli Love Our Planet & People ETF (LOPP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively managed, non-transparent fund of US-listed companies selected by combining ESG with value-oriented investing. The fund utilizes the Precidian non-transparent model. LOPP was launched on Feb 1, 2021 and is managed by Gabelli.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gabelli Love Our Planet & People ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gabelli Love Our Planet & People ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.