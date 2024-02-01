GB Group (LON:GBG) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $262.85

GB Group plc (LON:GBG – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 262.85 ($3.34) and traded as high as GBX 287 ($3.65). GB Group shares last traded at GBX 280.40 ($3.56), with a volume of 1,035,527 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GBG. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on GB Group from GBX 410 ($5.21) to GBX 375 ($4.77) and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Barclays reduced their price target on GB Group from GBX 340 ($4.32) to GBX 300 ($3.81) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 344 ($4.37).

The company has a market capitalization of £717.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -406.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 173.40 and a beta of 0.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 263.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 244.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.75.

In other news, insider David ward purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 231 ($2.94) per share, with a total value of £23,100 ($29,366.90). 2.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GB Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital identity products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States of America, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Location, Identity, and Fraud. It provides identity products comprising ID3global, an identity verification, IDscan, a ID document verification, IDscan core, a personalized document verification, Scannet, a venue ID verification, investigate, a search subject analysis, and ProID, a no-code industry verification solution.

