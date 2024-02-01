Gen Digital Inc. (NASDAQ:GEN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Gen Digital Inc. (NASDAQ:GEN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,100,000 shares, a growth of 7.6% from the December 31st total of 7,530,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,000,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Gen Digital

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Gen Digital by 0.3% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 140,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,715,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Gen Digital by 2.8% in the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Gen Digital by 2.0% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 26,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Gen Digital by 2.9% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 21,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in Gen Digital by 0.6% in the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 98,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,166,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Gen Digital alerts:

Gen Digital Trading Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ GEN traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $23.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,339,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,185,111. Gen Digital has a 52-week low of $15.45 and a 52-week high of $24.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.90.

Gen Digital Dividend Announcement

Gen Digital ( NASDAQ:GEN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. Gen Digital had a net margin of 37.54% and a return on equity of 52.46%. The firm had revenue of $955.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $942.87 million. Research analysts expect that Gen Digital will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 20th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 17th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Gen Digital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.83%.

About Gen Digital

(Get Free Report)

Gen Digital Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers security and performance products comprising that provide real-time protection for PCs, Macs and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, and other online threats; and Norton and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gen Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gen Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.