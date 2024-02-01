Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Shares Purchased by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 113,734 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 10,072 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.08% of Genuine Parts worth $16,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Genuine Parts in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Genuine Parts by 110.8% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 156 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 122.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 160 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. 77.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GPC stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $140.54. 256,633 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 834,443. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $143.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $19.70 billion, a PE ratio of 15.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.93. Genuine Parts has a 1-year low of $126.35 and a 1-year high of $181.37.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is 42.99%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Genuine Parts from $172.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Genuine Parts from $184.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Genuine Parts in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $178.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.11.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

