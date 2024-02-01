Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) Shares Acquired by Ledyard National Bank

Ledyard National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,284 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,615 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank owned approximately 0.08% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF worth $8,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GSLC. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 11.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 39,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,420,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Mason & Associates Inc boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Mason & Associates Inc now owns 9,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA GSLC traded up $0.23 during trading on Thursday, hitting $95.84. The company had a trading volume of 49,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,322. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $75.92 and a 52 week high of $97.21. The business’s 50-day moving average is $93.10 and its 200 day moving average is $88.90. The company has a market cap of $12.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.98.

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

