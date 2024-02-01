Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400,000 shares, an increase of 6.9% from the December 31st total of 1,310,000 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 637,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

In other Graco news, insider Caroline M. Chambers sold 12,992 shares of Graco stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.59, for a total transaction of $1,047,025.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,546,001.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Caroline M. Chambers sold 12,992 shares of Graco stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.59, for a total transaction of $1,047,025.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,409 shares in the company, valued at $4,546,001.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark W. Sheahan sold 12,884 shares of Graco stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.37, for a total transaction of $1,074,139.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 93,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,768,583.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 27,734 shares of company stock valued at $2,269,879. 2.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in Graco by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Graco by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 86,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,176,000 after buying an additional 13,302 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Graco by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 96,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,879,000 after buying an additional 7,396 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Graco by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in Graco by 74.3% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 4,108 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GGG stock traded up $1.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $86.62. 553,958 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 628,348. Graco has a 12 month low of $66.17 and a 12 month high of $87.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $84.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.62 billion, a PE ratio of 29.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.80.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.255 per share. This is an increase from Graco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 19th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Graco’s payout ratio is presently 34.69%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GGG. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Graco from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Graco from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Graco in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Graco currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.80.

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

