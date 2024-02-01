Graybug Vision (NASDAQ:GRAY) Trading Up 5.2%

Graybug Vision, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRAY – Get Free Report) was up 5.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $8.38 and last traded at $7.30. Approximately 92,781 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 4,185% from the average daily volume of 2,165 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.94.

Graybug Vision Trading Up 1.9 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 1.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Graybug Vision

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Graybug Vision by 47.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 52,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 16,759 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Graybug Vision by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 455,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 23,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Graybug Vision during the 1st quarter worth $125,000. 49.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Graybug Vision Company Profile

Graybug Vision, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of medicines for the treatment of diseases of the retina and optic nerve. The company's lead product candidate is GB-102, an intravitreal injection of a microparticle depot formulation of sunitinib that is in Phase I/IIa and IIb clinical trials for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, as well as in Phase IIa clinical trial to treat diabetic macular edema.

