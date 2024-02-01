Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) Reaches New 12-Month High at $13.90

Green Thumb Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTBIF – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $13.90 and last traded at $13.80, with a volume of 812110 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.19.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Atb Cap Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Green Thumb Industries in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th.

Green Thumb Industries Stock Up 4.6 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.77. The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -164.88 and a beta of 1.69.

Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $275.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.19 million. Green Thumb Industries had a positive return on equity of 2.64% and a negative net margin of 1.76%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Green Thumb Industries Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

About Green Thumb Industries

Green Thumb Industries Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of various cannabis products for medical and adult-use in the United States. The company offers cannabis flower; processed and packaged products, including pre-rolls, concentrates, vapes, capsules, tinctures, edibles, topicals, and other cannabis-related products under the &Shine, Beboe, Dogwalkers, Doctor Solomon's, Good Green, incredibles, and RHYTHM brands.

