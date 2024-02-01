GSK plc (LON:GSK) Insider Julie Brown Purchases 19,360 Shares

GSK plc (LON:GSK – Get Free Report) insider Julie Brown acquired 19,360 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,583 ($20.12) per share, for a total transaction of £306,468.80 ($389,612.00).
GSK Stock Performance
Shares of LON:GSK traded up GBX 19.27 ($0.24) on Thursday, hitting GBX 1,587.27 ($20.18). 9,562,305 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,057,925. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,488.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,448.48. GSK plc has a one year low of GBX 1,302.60 ($16.56) and a one year high of GBX 1,620.40 ($20.60). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.16, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of £65.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,074.19, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.25.
GSK Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of GBX 16 ($0.20) per share. This is an increase from GSK’s previous dividend of $14.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.04%. GSK’s payout ratio is presently 3,783.78%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
About GSK
GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development and manufacture of vaccines and specialty medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.
