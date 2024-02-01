GSK plc (LON:GSK) Insider Julie Brown Purchases 19,360 Shares

GSK plc (LON:GSK – Get Free Report) insider Julie Brown acquired 19,360 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,583 ($20.12) per share, for a total transaction of £306,468.80 ($389,612.00).

GSK Stock Performance

Shares of LON:GSK traded up GBX 19.27 ($0.24) on Thursday, hitting GBX 1,587.27 ($20.18). 9,562,305 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,057,925. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,488.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,448.48. GSK plc has a one year low of GBX 1,302.60 ($16.56) and a one year high of GBX 1,620.40 ($20.60). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.16, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of £65.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,074.19, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.25.

Get GSK alerts:

GSK Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of GBX 16 ($0.20) per share. This is an increase from GSK’s previous dividend of $14.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.04%. GSK’s payout ratio is presently 3,783.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 1,575 ($20.02) price objective on shares of GSK in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of GSK in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GSK in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,650 ($20.98) target price on shares of GSK in a research note on Friday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,566.36 ($19.91).

Get Our Latest Report on GSK

About GSK

(Get Free Report)

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development and manufacture of vaccines and specialty medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GSK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.