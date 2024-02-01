Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) Shares Gap Down to $66.57

Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $66.57, but opened at $56.84. Hawkins shares last traded at $58.37, with a volume of 27,523 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hawkins in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BWS Financial lifted their target price on shares of Hawkins from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $66.85 and its 200 day moving average is $60.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80 and a beta of 0.71.

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $236.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.24 million. Hawkins had a net margin of 7.38% and a return on equity of 19.10%. On average, equities analysts predict that Hawkins, Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HWKN. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hawkins in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Hawkins by 66.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,566 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Hawkins by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,520 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Hawkins in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hawkins in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.29% of the company’s stock.

Hawkins, Inc operates as a specialty chemical and ingredients company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment offers industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

