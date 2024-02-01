Haydale Graphene Industries (LON:HAYD) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.45

Haydale Graphene Industries plc (LON:HAYD – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.45 ($0.01) and traded as high as GBX 0.51 ($0.01). Haydale Graphene Industries shares last traded at GBX 0.47 ($0.01), with a volume of 2,636,230 shares trading hands.

Haydale Graphene Industries Stock Down 0.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.63, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 0.46 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of £8.41 million, a P/E ratio of -46.70 and a beta of 1.75.

About Haydale Graphene Industries

(Get Free Report)

Haydale Graphene Industries plc, through its subsidiaries, produces, sells, and functionalizes graphene and other nanomaterials in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, China, Thailand, South Korea, Japan, and internationally. It offers inks and coatings, resins, and fluids and masterbatches for use in composites and polymers; masterbatch and pre-preg composites, elastomers, and other nanomaterials; ceramycGuard, and advanced consulting services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Haydale Graphene Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haydale Graphene Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.