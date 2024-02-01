HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.85 EPS

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $5.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.05 by $0.85, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $17.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.51 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 996.30%. HCA Healthcare’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.64 EPS. HCA Healthcare updated its FY24 guidance to $19.70-21.20 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 19.700-21.200 EPS.

Shares of HCA stock traded up $2.94 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $307.84. The company had a trading volume of 88,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,213,043. HCA Healthcare has a 52-week low of $215.96 and a 52-week high of $309.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $271.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $261.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.07, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $82.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.65.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 12.64%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of HCA Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $277.00 to $301.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Friday, November 10th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of HCA Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $304.26.

HCA Healthcare declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, January 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 7.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HCA. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in HCA Healthcare by 0.9% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in HCA Healthcare by 1.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.4% in the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 4,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 0.9% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 6.6% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

