Head-To-Head Comparison: United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) vs. The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG)

United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) and The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Dividends

United Fire Group pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. The Hanover Insurance Group pays an annual dividend of $3.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. United Fire Group pays out -55.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. The Hanover Insurance Group pays out -143.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. The Hanover Insurance Group has increased its dividend for 19 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares United Fire Group and The Hanover Insurance Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Fire Group -2.68% -6.08% -1.44% The Hanover Insurance Group -1.42% -4.16% -0.67%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Valuation and Earnings

62.2% of United Fire Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.9% of The Hanover Insurance Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.5% of United Fire Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.4% of The Hanover Insurance Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares United Fire Group and The Hanover Insurance Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United Fire Group $1.10 billion 0.51 $15.03 million ($1.16) -19.16 The Hanover Insurance Group $5.47 billion 0.86 $116.00 million ($2.37) -55.44

The Hanover Insurance Group has higher revenue and earnings than United Fire Group. The Hanover Insurance Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than United Fire Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for United Fire Group and The Hanover Insurance Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score United Fire Group 1 0 0 0 1.00 The Hanover Insurance Group 0 2 4 0 2.67

United Fire Group currently has a consensus price target of $18.00, indicating a potential downside of 18.99%. The Hanover Insurance Group has a consensus price target of $134.00, indicating a potential upside of 1.98%. Given The Hanover Insurance Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe The Hanover Insurance Group is more favorable than United Fire Group.

Risk and Volatility

United Fire Group has a beta of 0.31, meaning that its stock price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The Hanover Insurance Group has a beta of 0.66, meaning that its stock price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

The Hanover Insurance Group beats United Fire Group on 13 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About United Fire Group

United Fire Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers commercial and personal lines of property and casualty insurance; and commercial multiple peril and inland marine insurance, as well as assumed reinsurance products. Its commercial policies include fire and allied lines, other liability, automobile, workers' compensation, and fidelity and surety coverage; and personal lines comprise automobile, and fire and allied lines coverage, including homeowners. The company sells its products through a network of independent agencies. United Fire Group, Inc. was incorporated in 1946 and is headquartered in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

About The Hanover Insurance Group

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Core Commercial, Specialty, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, and other commercial lines coverage. The Specialty segment provides professional and executive Lines, marine, and surety and other, as well as specialty P&C, such as program business, specialty industrial and commercial property, excess and surplus lines, and specialty general liability coverage. The Personal Lines segment offers personal automobile and homeowner's coverages, as well as other personal coverages, such as personal umbrella, inland marine, fire, personal watercraft, personal cyber, and other miscellaneous coverages. The Other segment markets investment management services to institutions, pension funds, and other organizations. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. markets its products and services through independent agents and brokers. The company was formerly known as Allmerica Financial Corp. and changed its name to The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. in December 2005. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. was founded in 1852 and is headquartered in Worcester, Massachusetts.

