HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) Short Interest Update

HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,540,000 shares, a growth of 7.7% from the December 31st total of 1,430,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 339,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.5 days. Approximately 3.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on HEI. William Blair began coverage on HEICO in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Bank of America upgraded HEICO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley downgraded HEICO from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $184.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on HEICO in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on HEICO from $190.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HEICO presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $201.82.

HEICO Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE HEI traded up $1.31 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $180.90. 143,931 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 323,156. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $177.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $170.41. HEICO has a 1-year low of $153.63 and a 1-year high of $191.00. The firm has a market cap of $25.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.71, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 19th. The aerospace company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.06. HEICO had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 13.60%. The firm had revenue of $936.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $901.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that HEICO will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HEICO Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 4th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. HEICO’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Julie Neitzel sold 1,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.54, for a total transaction of $260,333.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,254.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.06, for a total transaction of $97,933.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $294,689.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Julie Neitzel sold 1,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.54, for a total value of $260,333.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,254.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HEI. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of HEICO in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HEICO by 41.5% in the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 341 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of HEICO in the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HEICO by 18.3% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 447 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of HEICO in the first quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Institutional investors own 27.77% of the company’s stock.

About HEICO

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. Its Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

