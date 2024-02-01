Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The oil and gas company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.24, Briefing.com reports. Helmerich & Payne had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The business had revenue of $677.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $661.81 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Helmerich & Payne Price Performance

HP stock traded down $1.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $39.17. 234,462 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,516,517. Helmerich & Payne has a 52 week low of $30.41 and a 52 week high of $47.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38, a P/E/G ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.54.

Get Helmerich & Payne alerts:

Helmerich & Payne Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 12th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. This is a positive change from Helmerich & Payne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.87%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Helmerich & Payne

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Helmerich & Payne by 221.1% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 533 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 689.7% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Institutional investors own 96.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on HP shares. Barclays downgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Helmerich & Payne from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Helmerich & Payne

Helmerich & Payne Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Helmerich & Payne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helmerich & Payne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.