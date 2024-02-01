Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The oil and gas company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.24, Briefing.com reports. Helmerich & Payne had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 15.27%. The firm had revenue of $677.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.81 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Helmerich & Payne Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HP traded down $1.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $39.17. 234,462 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,516,517. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.11. The company has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.54. Helmerich & Payne has a 1-year low of $30.41 and a 1-year high of $47.53.

Helmerich & Payne Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 12th. This is a positive change from Helmerich & Payne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on HP. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com lowered Helmerich & Payne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Helmerich & Payne from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Helmerich & Payne has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.25.

Institutional Trading of Helmerich & Payne

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 221.1% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 533 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 689.7% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Helmerich & Payne in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Helmerich & Payne in the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.05% of the company’s stock.

Helmerich & Payne Company Profile

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

