Heritage Wealth Management Inc. Texas Buys 1,468 Shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Heritage Wealth Management Inc. Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) by 30.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,315 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares during the period. Targa Resources comprises approximately 0.5% of Heritage Wealth Management Inc. Texas’ holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. Texas’ holdings in Targa Resources were worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Glenview Trust Co increased its holdings in Targa Resources by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 2,894 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Targa Resources by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 6,125 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Targa Resources by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 47,658 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,868,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Targa Resources by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,960 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:TRGP traded up $0.73 during trading on Thursday, reaching $85.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,098,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,427,913. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. Targa Resources Corp. has a 12 month low of $64.85 and a 12 month high of $91.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.11 billion, a PE ratio of 22.23 and a beta of 2.19.

Targa Resources Dividend Announcement

Targa Resources ( NYSE:TRGP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.20). Targa Resources had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 19.08%. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.13 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Targa Resources Corp. will post 4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is currently 52.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Targa Resources in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on Targa Resources from $109.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Targa Resources in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $101.00 price target for the company. Barclays increased their price target on Targa Resources from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Targa Resources from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Targa Resources news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total value of $255,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 116,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,905,705.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Targa Resources

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

Further Reading

