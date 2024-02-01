Heritage Wealth Management Inc. Texas Decreases Stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

Heritage Wealth Management Inc. Texas decreased its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) by 1.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 813,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,705 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF comprises 34.4% of Heritage Wealth Management Inc. Texas’ portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. Texas’ holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF were worth $37,874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. GEM Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. GEM Asset Management LLC now owns 174,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,389,000 after acquiring an additional 2,649 shares during the last quarter. Meritas Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Meritas Wealth Management LLC now owns 226,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,534,000 after buying an additional 2,223 shares during the last quarter. G2 Capital Management LLC OH increased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. G2 Capital Management LLC OH now owns 1,641,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,038,000 after acquiring an additional 112,450 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 236,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,392,000 after acquiring an additional 17,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treynor Bancshares Inc. increased its position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Treynor Bancshares Inc. now owns 175,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,415,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:DFUS traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $53.08. 432,644 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 396,561. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $41.33 and a 52 week high of $53.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.02.

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

