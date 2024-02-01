Heritage Wealth Management Inc. Texas Has $3.26 Million Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Heritage Wealth Management Inc. Texas lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 698 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 3.0% of Heritage Wealth Management Inc. Texas’ holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. Texas’ holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 118,698.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 738,286,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,871,431,000 after acquiring an additional 737,665,005 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,166,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,003,173,000 after purchasing an additional 140,493 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,414,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,642,732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214,523 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,796,289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $976,200,000 after purchasing an additional 147,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,055,793 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $854,233,000 after purchasing an additional 271,214 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $1.00 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $105.00. The stock had a trading volume of 3,467,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,018,375. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $103.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.23. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $87.32 and a 12-month high of $110.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

