Heritage Wealth Management Inc. Texas Invests $246,000 in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN)

Heritage Wealth Management Inc. Texas bought a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 17,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000. Patterson-UTI Energy comprises about 0.2% of Heritage Wealth Management Inc. Texas’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Quarry LP grew its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 157.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,804 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,714 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,725 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 350.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,263 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

Patterson-UTI Energy Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of PTEN traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $10.85. 2,787,244 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,350,132. The company has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 8.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 2.24. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.70 and a 52 week high of $16.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Patterson-UTI Energy Dividend Announcement

Patterson-UTI Energy ( NASDAQ:PTEN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.04). Patterson-UTI Energy had a return on equity of 14.08% and a net margin of 8.49%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $978.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.24%.

Insider Activity at Patterson-UTI Energy

In related news, Director Tiffany Thom Cepak sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.78, for a total value of $176,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 107,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,261,414.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.82.

Patterson-UTI Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas, Appalachia, Rockies, Oklahoma, South Texas, East Texas, and Colombia.

