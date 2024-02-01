Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI) Shares Gap Down to $5.83

Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $5.83, but opened at $5.08. Hesai Group shares last traded at $4.41, with a volume of 724,677 shares trading hands.

Hesai Group Trading Down 28.6 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.47 and its 200-day moving average is $9.74. The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $522.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.17.

Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $61.07 million during the quarter. Hesai Group had a negative net margin of 27.33% and a negative return on equity of 21.55%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hesai Group will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hesai Group

About Hesai Group

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HSAI. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Hesai Group by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,104,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,844,000 after purchasing an additional 38,234 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Hesai Group during the 4th quarter worth $178,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Hesai Group during the 4th quarter worth $1,523,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Hesai Group by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 584,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,845,000 after purchasing an additional 57,954 shares during the period. Finally, Lansdowne Partners UK LLP bought a new stake in shares of Hesai Group during the 3rd quarter worth $870,000. 15.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hesai Group, through with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of three-dimensional light detection and ranging solutions (LiDAR). Its LiDAR products are used in passenger and commercial vehicles with advanced driver assistance systems; autonomous passenger and freight mobility services; and other applications, such as delivery robots, street sweeping robots, and logistics robots in restricted areas.

