Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI) Shares Gap Down to $5.83

Posted by on Feb 1st, 2024

Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAIGet Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $5.83, but opened at $5.08. Hesai Group shares last traded at $4.41, with a volume of 724,677 shares trading hands.

Hesai Group Trading Down 28.6 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.47 and its 200-day moving average is $9.74. The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $522.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.17.

Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAIGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $61.07 million during the quarter. Hesai Group had a negative net margin of 27.33% and a negative return on equity of 21.55%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hesai Group will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hesai Group

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HSAI. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Hesai Group by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,104,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,844,000 after purchasing an additional 38,234 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Hesai Group during the 4th quarter worth $178,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Hesai Group during the 4th quarter worth $1,523,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Hesai Group by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 584,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,845,000 after purchasing an additional 57,954 shares during the period. Finally, Lansdowne Partners UK LLP bought a new stake in shares of Hesai Group during the 3rd quarter worth $870,000. 15.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hesai Group

(Get Free Report)

Hesai Group, through with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of three-dimensional light detection and ranging solutions (LiDAR). Its LiDAR products are used in passenger and commercial vehicles with advanced driver assistance systems; autonomous passenger and freight mobility services; and other applications, such as delivery robots, street sweeping robots, and logistics robots in restricted areas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hesai Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hesai Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.