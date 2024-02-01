Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The medical equipment provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. Hologic had a return on equity of 19.12% and a net margin of 11.31%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $989.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Hologic Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of HOLX stock traded down $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $74.41. 1,860,680 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,788,042. The company has a market cap of $17.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.66, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $71.87 and a 200-day moving average of $72.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 2.95. Hologic has a one year low of $64.02 and a one year high of $87.88.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HOLX shares. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Hologic from $95.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Hologic from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Hologic from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Hologic from $91.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.18.

Insider Transactions at Hologic

In related news, insider Essex D. Mitchell sold 7,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.85, for a total value of $538,875.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,827 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $921,619.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott T. Garrett sold 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.71, for a total transaction of $687,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,232,049.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,440 shares of company stock valued at $2,346,475 in the last 90 days. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hologic

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hologic by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 937 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its stake in Hologic by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 7,867 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Hologic by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,636 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. grew its stake in Hologic by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 4,027 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Hologic by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,468 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

About Hologic

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

Featured Articles

