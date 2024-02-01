Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) Updates Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.950-1.000 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.980. The company issued revenue guidance of $990.0 million-$1.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $998.1 million. Hologic also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.970-4.120 EPS.

Hologic Stock Performance

HOLX traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $74.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,860,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,788,042. Hologic has a 52 week low of $64.02 and a 52 week high of $87.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $71.87 and its 200-day moving average is $72.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 3.47. The firm has a market cap of $17.47 billion, a PE ratio of 40.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.02.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.03. Hologic had a return on equity of 19.12% and a net margin of 11.31%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $989.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hologic will post 4 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HOLX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Hologic from $95.00 to $83.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Hologic from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Hologic from $91.00 to $78.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Hologic from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Hologic from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $87.18.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Essex D. Mitchell sold 7,500 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.85, for a total transaction of $538,875.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $921,619.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Karleen Marie Oberton sold 14,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $1,120,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,916 shares in the company, valued at $7,793,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Essex D. Mitchell sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.85, for a total value of $538,875.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $921,619.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 32,440 shares of company stock valued at $2,346,475. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hologic

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Hologic by 5.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 33,448 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Hologic by 307.5% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 37,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,911,000 after purchasing an additional 28,600 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Hologic by 7.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,875 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Hologic by 4.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,305,399 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $177,098,000 after purchasing an additional 106,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC increased its holdings in Hologic by 0.7% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 75,543 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,803,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. 92.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hologic

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

See Also

