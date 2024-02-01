Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $135.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.47 million. Hope Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 12.19%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS.
Hope Bancorp Trading Down 2.3 %
HOPE traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $10.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 698,798. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.14. Hope Bancorp has a 52-week low of $7.42 and a 52-week high of $13.81.
Hope Bancorp Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. Hope Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.00%.
Institutional Trading of Hope Bancorp
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Hope Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 6th. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Hope Bancorp from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Hope Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.33.
Hope Bancorp Company Profile
Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services for small and medium-sized businesses, and individuals in the United States. It accepts personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan products include commercial loans to businesses for various purposes, such as working capital, purchasing inventory, debt refinancing, business acquisitions, and other business-related financing needs; real estate loans; small business administration loans; and consumer loans, such as single-family mortgage, home equity, auto, credit card, and personal loans.
