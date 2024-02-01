Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $135.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.47 million. Hope Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 12.19%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS.

Hope Bancorp Trading Down 2.3 %

HOPE traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $10.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 698,798. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.14. Hope Bancorp has a 52-week low of $7.42 and a 52-week high of $13.81.

Get Hope Bancorp alerts:

Hope Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. Hope Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.00%.

Institutional Trading of Hope Bancorp

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOPE. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp by 67.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp by 132.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,427 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp by 331.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 5,114 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hope Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $163,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Hope Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 6th. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Hope Bancorp from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Hope Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.33.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Hope Bancorp

Hope Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services for small and medium-sized businesses, and individuals in the United States. It accepts personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan products include commercial loans to businesses for various purposes, such as working capital, purchasing inventory, debt refinancing, business acquisitions, and other business-related financing needs; real estate loans; small business administration loans; and consumer loans, such as single-family mortgage, home equity, auto, credit card, and personal loans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hope Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hope Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.