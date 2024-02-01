Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.000-2.500 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 2.630. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.6 billion-$5.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.5 billion. Hub Group also updated its FY24 guidance to $2.00-2.50 EPS.

Hub Group Stock Performance

Shares of HUBG stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $45.19. 896,635 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 502,515. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Hub Group has a 52-week low of $31.73 and a 52-week high of $52.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 0.96.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HUBG shares. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Hub Group from $42.50 to $49.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Hub Group from $43.50 to $46.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Hub Group from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hub Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $50.50 to $52.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $47.48.

Institutional Trading of Hub Group

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUBG. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Hub Group by 50.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,950 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,004,000 after buying an additional 8,711 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Hub Group by 7.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,811 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,533,000 after purchasing an additional 2,276 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Hub Group by 11.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,699 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Hub Group by 57.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,693 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after buying an additional 6,444 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 96,497 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,451,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

About Hub Group

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

