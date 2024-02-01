Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $3.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Hubbell had a return on equity of 30.82% and a net margin of 14.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Hubbell updated its FY24 guidance to $16.00-16.50 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 16.000-16.500 EPS.

Hubbell Trading Down 2.7 %

HUBB stock opened at $335.04 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Hubbell has a 52-week low of $219.77 and a 52-week high of $347.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $320.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $311.39. The firm has a market cap of $17.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.85, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.92.

Hubbell Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hubbell

In other Hubbell news, Director John F. Malloy acquired 797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $313.50 per share, with a total value of $249,859.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 17,923 shares in the company, valued at $5,618,860.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, VP Nero Jonathan M. Del sold 1,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.54, for a total transaction of $543,097.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,041,078.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director John F. Malloy purchased 797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $313.50 per share, for a total transaction of $249,859.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,618,860.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in Hubbell during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hubbell during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Hubbell during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hubbell in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hubbell during the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.97% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HUBB shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Hubbell in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $338.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Hubbell from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $333.00 to $335.00 in a report on Friday, November 17th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $375.00 target price on shares of Hubbell in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $336.57.

Hubbell Company Profile

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

Further Reading

