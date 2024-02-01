Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $10.00-10.40 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $10.14. The company issued revenue guidance of $16.43-16.75 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $16.50 billion. Illinois Tool Works also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 10.000-10.400 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $255.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $238.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $244.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $242.27.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ITW

Illinois Tool Works Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of Illinois Tool Works stock traded down $5.36 during trading on Thursday, hitting $255.54. The stock had a trading volume of 2,916,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,147,636. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $254.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $244.18. The company has a market capitalization of $76.89 billion, a PE ratio of 25.31, a P/E/G ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. Illinois Tool Works has a 1 year low of $217.06 and a 1 year high of $267.12.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 95.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works will post 9.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Illinois Tool Works

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gladius Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 12.1% in the third quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 4,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $943,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter worth $217,000. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the first quarter worth $212,000. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth $209,000. Finally, qPULA Trading Management LP bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter worth $208,000. 79.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Illinois Tool Works

(Get Free Report)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.