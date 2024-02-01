ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Shares Gap Down to $14.20

ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $14.20, but opened at $13.35. ING Groep shares last traded at $13.25, with a volume of 1,318,170 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on ING Groep in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get ING Groep alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on ING Groep

ING Groep Trading Down 6.6 %

The stock has a market cap of $49.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.51, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.97.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.04. ING Groep had a net margin of 31.06% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The business had revenue of $6.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.11 billion. On average, research analysts expect that ING Groep will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ING Groep

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ING. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in ING Groep by 570.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 2,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in ING Groep during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in ING Groep by 128.5% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,808 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co boosted its holdings in ING Groep by 59.9% during the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 5,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 122.6% in the 3rd quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC now owns 6,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. 4.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ING Groep

(Get Free Report)

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Rest of Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in six segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, Wholesale Banking, and Corporate Line Banking.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ING Groep Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ING Groep and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.