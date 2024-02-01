Insider Selling: GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) SVP Sells 194 Shares of Stock

GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX – Get Free Report) SVP Jeffery R. Young sold 194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.29, for a total value of $24,500.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $892,238.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of GATX stock traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $123.12. 140,593 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 155,109. GATX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $97.21 and a fifty-two week high of $133.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26. The stock has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 0.97.

GATX (NYSE:GATX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.16. GATX had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 18.37%. The business had revenue of $368.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $365.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that GATX Co. will post 7.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. This is a boost from GATX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. GATX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GATX shares. TD Cowen raised their price objective on GATX from $122.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on GATX in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on GATX from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on GATX from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GATX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in GATX by 5.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,675,622 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $601,940,000 after acquiring an additional 255,466 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of GATX during the second quarter worth about $301,890,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of GATX during the fourth quarter worth about $24,697,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of GATX by 433.9% during the first quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 177,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $19,501,000 after purchasing an additional 144,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GATX by 82.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 196,936 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $21,433,000 after purchasing an additional 89,194 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.15% of the company’s stock.

GATX Corporation, together its subsidiaries, operates as railcar leasing company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, and India. It operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. The company leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

