Inspire Faithward Mid Cap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:GLRY) Trading Up 0.2%

Inspire Faithward Mid Cap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:GLRY – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 0.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $26.86 and last traded at $26.77. Approximately 3,627 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 10,041 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.71.

Inspire Faithward Mid Cap Momentum ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.28 and its 200 day moving average is $25.72. The stock has a market cap of $53.44 million, a P/E ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 0.89.

Institutional Trading of Inspire Faithward Mid Cap Momentum ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Inspire Faithward Mid Cap Momentum ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Inspire Faithward Mid Cap Momentum ETF by 45.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inspire Faithward Mid Cap Momentum ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $242,000. Inspire Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Inspire Faithward Mid Cap Momentum ETF by 13.2% during the second quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 18,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 2,157 shares during the period. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Inspire Faithward Mid Cap Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $580,000.

About Inspire Faithward Mid Cap Momentum ETF

The Inspire Faithward Mid Cap Momentum ESG ETF (GLRY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund seeks to maximize growth and outperform its benchmark by actively selecting US mid-cap stocks that are screened for their alignment in biblical values. GLRY was launched on Dec 7, 2020 and is managed by Inspire.

