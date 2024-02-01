International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Stake Raised by Beddow Capital Management Inc.

Beddow Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,020 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,207 shares during the period. International Business Machines makes up approximately 4.2% of Beddow Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Beddow Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $8,701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IBM. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 97.6% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 257,335 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,459,000 after purchasing an additional 127,093 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 177,599 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,157,000 after purchasing an additional 46,756 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 95,662 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 382,232 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,698,000 after buying an additional 5,506 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America increased their target price on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Friday, January 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore upgraded International Business Machines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on International Business Machines from $179.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.92.

International Business Machines Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:IBM traded up $1.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $184.78. 1,200,161 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,949,964. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $165.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $151.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $168.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.76. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $120.55 and a fifty-two week high of $196.90.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $17.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.29 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 39.55% and a net margin of 12.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a $1.66 dividend. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.67%.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

