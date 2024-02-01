Internet Computer (ICP) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $5.33 Billion

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. One Internet Computer token can now be bought for about $11.64 or 0.00027071 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Internet Computer has traded 4.6% higher against the dollar. Internet Computer has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion and approximately $103.35 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Internet Computer alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.78 or 0.00078533 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.14 or 0.00021246 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00006640 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0696 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0808 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000371 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001636 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00006546 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001295 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000830 BTC.

About Internet Computer

Internet Computer uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 513,944,980 tokens and its circulating supply is 457,617,691 tokens. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Internet Computer’s official message board is forum.dfinity.org. Internet Computer’s official website is internetcomputer.org.

Internet Computer Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet Computer (ICP) is a native token used to power the Internet Computer protocol. It is used to pay for transaction fees, access services, and reward developers and validators. The total supply of ICP tokens is fixed and is designed to remain deflationary. It was created by the DFINITY Foundation, a nonprofit based in Zurich, Switzerland, and led by Dominic Williams, Chief Scientist and Founder. The team also includes experts from the fields of blockchain, cryptography, distributed systems, and computer science. The Foundation is responsible for funding research and development, managing and administering the protocol, and providing support to the community.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Internet Computer should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Internet Computer using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Internet Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Internet Computer and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.