Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Colgate-Palmolive (CL)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE: CL) recently:

1/29/2024 – Colgate-Palmolive had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $93.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/29/2024 – Colgate-Palmolive was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $91.00 price target on the stock.

1/29/2024 – Colgate-Palmolive had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $80.00 to $88.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/29/2024 – Colgate-Palmolive had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $93.00 to $95.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/26/2024 – Colgate-Palmolive was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating.

1/18/2024 – Colgate-Palmolive had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $88.00 to $90.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/16/2024 – Colgate-Palmolive had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $75.00 to $82.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

12/15/2023 – Colgate-Palmolive was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $90.00 price target on the stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE:CL traded up $1.92 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $86.12. 6,904,602 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,476,387. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $67.62 and a one year high of $86.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.92. The company has a market cap of $70.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.44.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 509.75% and a net margin of 11.82%. Colgate-Palmolive’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 19th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.06%.

In related news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.11, for a total value of $225,330.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,347 shares in the company, valued at $401,613.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.11, for a total value of $225,330.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $401,613.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Panagiotis Tsourapas sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total value of $1,167,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $962,834.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,693,018. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Avion Wealth lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 78.1% in the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Quarry LP grew its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 48.2% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 142.0% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.