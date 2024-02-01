IOTA (MIOTA) Trading 2.2% Higher Over Last Week

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 1st. One IOTA coin can now be purchased for $0.24 or 0.00000566 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, IOTA has traded up 2.2% against the US dollar. IOTA has a total market cap of $759.71 million and $27.52 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002321 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001167 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00005904 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000049 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 56% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

IOTA Profile

IOTA (MIOTA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 25th, 2015. IOTA’s total supply is 3,114,679,008 coins. IOTA’s official message board is forum.iota.org. IOTA’s official website is www.iota.org. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iota and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for IOTA is https://reddit.com/r/iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling IOTA

According to CryptoCompare, “IOTA is a distributed ledger technology that uses a structure called the Tangle to maintain a tally of token ownership between multiple nodes. This structure allows for newer transactions to verify older ones, bypassing the bottleneck caused by blockchains. The IOTA protocol is in research and has two public networks: the IOTA mainnet, which manages tokens, and Shimmer, which tests protocol updates. The IOTA was founded in 2015 by four co-founders, including David Sønstebø and Dominik Schiener, who currently serve as co-chairmen of the board of directors. One of the co-founders, Sergey Ivancheglo, resigned in 2019 but continues to provide advice as an unofficial advisor.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using U.S. dollars.

