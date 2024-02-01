IOTA Price Reaches $0.24 on Top Exchanges (MIOTA)

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. In the last seven days, IOTA has traded down 4.6% against the dollar. One IOTA coin can now be purchased for $0.24 or 0.00000563 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. IOTA has a market capitalization of $755.69 million and approximately $23.65 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
About IOTA
IOTA (CRYPTO:MIOTA) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 25th, 2015. IOTA’s total supply is 3,114,679,008 coins. IOTA’s official message board is forum.iota.org. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iota and its Facebook page is accessible here. IOTA’s official website is www.iota.org. The Reddit community for IOTA is https://reddit.com/r/iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling IOTA
