IOTA Price Reaches $0.24 on Top Exchanges (MIOTA)

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. In the last seven days, IOTA has traded down 4.6% against the dollar. One IOTA coin can now be purchased for $0.24 or 0.00000563 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. IOTA has a market capitalization of $755.69 million and approximately $23.65 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get IOTA alerts:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002321 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001150 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00005964 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000049 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 55.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About IOTA

IOTA (CRYPTO:MIOTA) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 25th, 2015. IOTA’s total supply is 3,114,679,008 coins. IOTA’s official message board is forum.iota.org. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iota and its Facebook page is accessible here. IOTA’s official website is www.iota.org. The Reddit community for IOTA is https://reddit.com/r/iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling IOTA

According to CryptoCompare, “IOTA is a distributed ledger technology that uses a structure called the Tangle to maintain a tally of token ownership between multiple nodes. This structure allows for newer transactions to verify older ones, bypassing the bottleneck caused by blockchains. The IOTA protocol is in research and has two public networks: the IOTA mainnet, which manages tokens, and Shimmer, which tests protocol updates. The IOTA was founded in 2015 by four co-founders, including David Sønstebø and Dominik Schiener, who currently serve as co-chairmen of the board of directors. One of the co-founders, Sergey Ivancheglo, resigned in 2019 but continues to provide advice as an unofficial advisor.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IOTA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IOTA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for IOTA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IOTA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.