IPVERSE Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $89,395.54 (IPV)

IPVERSE (IPV) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 1st. IPVERSE has a market capitalization of $467.10 million and $89,395.54 worth of IPVERSE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IPVERSE token can now be bought for about $0.0023 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, IPVERSE has traded down 0.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

IPVERSE Token Profile

IPVERSE’s launch date was February 7th, 2022. IPVERSE’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. IPVERSE’s official Twitter account is @ipverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for IPVERSE is ipverse.io.

Buying and Selling IPVERSE

According to CryptoCompare, “IPVERSE, originally launched on the Klaytn network and later migrated to Ethereum in 2023, is a blockchain-based platform designed to enhance the transparency and efficiency of intellectual property transactions. The IPV token plays a crucial role in this ecosystem, facilitating various IP-related services. The project’s focus on leveraging blockchain technology for intellectual property services. The migration from Klaytn to Ethereum signifies a strategic adaptation to leverage the unique capabilities of the Ethereum network.”

